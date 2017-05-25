Civil Administration to demolish houses in Bat Ayin

The head of the Gush Etzion Local Council, Shlomo Neeman, announced that the Civil Administration intends to destroy a synagogue and other illegal structures in the community of Bat Ayin.

The Nachala organization sent an emergency letter to ministers Yisrael Katz and Uri Ariel, as well as to a number of MKs demanding that they stop the destruction of the homes, as the synagogue is within the state lands of Bat Ayin whose building plan was submitted 15 years ago to the Civil Administration for approval.