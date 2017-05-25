Bulgarian PM: Zero tolerance for anti-Semitic behavior

The director of the Center for Strategic Dialogue in the Netanya Academic College, Dr. Efraim Sneh, participated in an international conference in Sofia discussing the salvation of the Jews of Bulgaria during the Holocaust.

The conference discussed the initiative of Sneh and attorney Moshe Aloni to grant the Nobel Peace Prize to the Bulgarian Orthodox church for its central role in saving thousands of Bulgarian Jews during World War II.

Sneh met with the Bulgarian prime minister who claimed that his government shows no tolerance for anti-Semitic incidents and wants to continue its warm relations with Israel.