New emergency medical center slated for Binyamin region

The groundbreaking ceremony for a new interdisciplinary medical center in the Binyamin region took place Thursday with the participation of Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and other senior ministers.

The center, situated in the Shaar Binyamin industrial zone, will provide medical services to a potential population of 200,000 people living in tens of communities and villages in the region. The estimated cost of the project is tens of millions of dollars and it will give advanced emergency care to all who require it, without distinguishing between religion or nationality of patients.