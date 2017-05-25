Trump: leaks from Manchester investigation 'troubling'

US president Donald Trump said Thursday he would investigate American leaks from the investigation of the Manchester attack and said that these leaks are "deeply troubling."

British police have reportedly stopped sharing information about the Manchester Arena attack with the U.S. after a series of leaks to the media sparked anger among U.K. law enforcement and government officials.

U.K. authorities were "furious" after photos appearing to show the aftermath of the attack, which killed 22 people and injured 64, appeared in the New York Times on Wednesday, the BBC reports. The images appeared to show remnants of a backpack and possible pieces of shrapnel.

British Prime Minister Theresa May reportedly also raised the issue with President Trump.