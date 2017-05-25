Bennett: 'It's time for some right-wing peace'

In an Army Radio interview Jewish Home leader and Education Minister Naftali Bennett referred to the visit by President Trump and to the peace process.

Bennett said "Its time for some right-wing peace. Peace which stems from strength, from an economic basis. Right-wing peace is the peace of entrepeneurs and of hi-tech.. It is peace which sees the joint interests we share with the Gulf States. Not everything revolves around the Palestinians. Nobody gets up in capitals around the world and says 'wow what happened in this village.'"



