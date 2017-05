17:36 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Lebanese demonstrators wave Hezbollah flags at Metulla Tens of people gathered at the Lebanese side of the border near Metulla marking 17 years since the IDF left South Lebanon. The demonstrators waved Hezbollah flags, ignited a minefield and threw stones at the border fence. IDF forces summoned to the spot fired in the air to disperse the demonstrators. ► ◄ Last Briefs