Hamas to execute alleged killers of senior operative



Hamas is set to execute the three people allegedly responsible for the assassination of Hamas senior operative Mazen Fukaha in March. Last week a military court sentenced the three to death for their part in the assassination, which Hamas claimed Israel was responsible for

In interviews with the suspects arrested they claimed that they received their orders from Israeli officers with code names like Bilal and Said. The interviewees faces were blurred and during the interview they describe how they murdered Fukaha. Later on they cried and called on others not to cooperate with Israel.