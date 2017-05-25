A woman was moderately injured and another person was lightly injured when her car crashed into a wall and hit a motorcyclist on Arlozorov st. ,Herzliya. MDA paramedics treated the wounded and transferred them to the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba.
|
16:58
Reported
News BriefsIyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17
Woman injured after car crashes into wall, motorcycle
A woman was moderately injured and another person was lightly injured when her car crashed into a wall and hit a motorcyclist on Arlozorov st. ,Herzliya. MDA paramedics treated the wounded and transferred them to the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba.
Last Briefs