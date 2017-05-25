16:58 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Woman injured after car crashes into wall, motorcycle A woman was moderately injured and another person was lightly injured when her car crashed into a wall and hit a motorcyclist on Arlozorov st. ,Herzliya. MDA paramedics treated the wounded and transferred them to the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba. ► ◄ Last Briefs