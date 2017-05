Attorney Larry Dove told Arutz Sheva that he was not surprised that Jonathan Pollard's appeal was rejected by the Federal Court but he was surprised at the speed at which the appeal was rejected. Dove also said that Israel missed a golden opportunity to raise the issue with US president Trump while he was in Israel.

"Since the president has so far refused to transfer the embassy to Jerusalem, at least Israel could have asked as a gesture to release Pollard to come to Israel," Dove said.