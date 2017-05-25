A toddler was injured by a taxi while walking on a road near the old Tel Aviv bus station
MDA paramedics and orderlies treated him and transferred him in light to moderate condition to the Wolfson hospital in Holon.
16:21
Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17
Toddler injured by taxi near old TA bus station
