16:16
Reported
News BriefsIyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17
Rosh Haayin driver moderately injured as truck flips
A truck overturned on Kibbutz Galuyot St. in Rosh Ha'ayin. The driver was moderately injured.
MDA Paramedics and medical staff provided medical treatment to the 37-year-old driver and transferred him to Beilinson hospital
