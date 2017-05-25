16:16
Reported

News Briefs

  Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17

Rosh Haayin driver moderately injured as truck flips

A truck overturned on Kibbutz Galuyot St. in Rosh Ha'ayin. The driver was moderately injured.

MDA Paramedics and medical staff provided medical treatment to the 37-year-old driver and transferred him to Beilinson hospital

Last Briefs