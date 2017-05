16:08 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Health Ministry authorizes bathing near Nahariya The Health Ministry has removed the warning against bathing at the Galei Galil and Sokolov beaches near Nahariya. The warning was issued when effluent was being diverted to the Gaaton river nearby. Recent checks have shown that effluent is not being transferred to the Gaaton anymore and that the water near the beach is of proper quality and therefore the warning has been removed. ► ◄ Last Briefs