Chief Rabbi Yosef: 'You will buy entire Muslim quarter'

Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef participated Wednesday in the festivities marking 50 years of reunified Jerusalem. Yosef said that Jerusalem Day is a day when we must give praise to G-d and remember the miracles which occurred to us 50 years ago in these days.

Yosef also praised those who are involved in purchasing houses in the Old City and transferring them to Jews, specifying the Moskowitz family and Ateret Kohanim director Matti Dan. Yosef blessed them, stating "the day will come when you will purchase the entire Muslim quarter."