15:51 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17

Ronaldo suspected of concealing 15 million euro income

After soccer superstar Lionel Messi was convicted yesterday of tax evasion and given a prison sentence which according to Spanish law can be cancelled by paying heavy fines, the Spanish Ministry of Finance announced that the Portuguese soccer star Christiano Ronaldo also allegedly evaded reporting 15 million euros of income by secreting it to the Virgin Islands. The investigation has been transferred to the Spanish chief prosecutor who will decide whether to submit an indictment agains Ronaldo