Extreme left to demonstrate in Rabin square

A large demonstration is supposed to take place Saturday evening under the slogan "Two states - one hope."

Peace Now explained that this is the central and most significant event that the peace camp will be orchestrating in honor of "50 years of occupation and Israeli control of territories." They claim that on this backdrop and in the wake of President Trump's declarations of his commitment to bring peace, thousands will come to the Rabin square in Tel Aviv to demonstrate.

In order to try and tempt people to come the organizers are bringing star performers Balkan Beat Box, Ahinoam Nini, Alma Zohar the Los Capros band.





