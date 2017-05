The parliamentary advisor of Zehava Galon sharply criticized Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, calling him a "nobody" in a tweet.

Edelstein's office, as well as Galon's were surprised by the derogatory tone of the tweet, but Galon claimed that Edelstein did not need to invite her advisor to an immediate personal hearing with him the same night, despite the tone of the tweet. Galon described Edelstein as having 'very thin skin.'