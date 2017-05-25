General Mordechai:Israel must decrease Gaza electricity

The Coordinator of Activities in Judea and Samaria, General Yoav Mordechai, said in a BBC interview that Israel will be forced to decrease electricity supply to the Gaza Strip.

The reason for this, according to Mordechai, is that Hamas levies 100 million shekels monthly from the residents of the Gaza Strip, via tariffs on merchandise and taxes but this money does not reach the Palestinian Authority as Hamas prefers the money to go to building terror tunnels and to their organization and only afterwards to the people of Gaza.