2 charged for torching store in Tel Aviv

The Tel Aviv Prosecutor submitted indictments against 26-year-old Solomon Takalo of Ashdod and Vanigetto Mengeshe, 28, of Ashkelon on charges of arson and plotting to commit a crime, after they torched a fruit store in Tel Aviv.

The indictment states that the two decided to purposely torch the store and at the end of April travelled to a gas station where they stopped and filled a plastic bottle with petrol. At 12:17 A.M. the two stopped near the store. Takalo left the car with his face partially covered by his shirt and gloves on his hands. He took a hammer and the petrol bottle and broke the window, lit the bottle and threw it inside and then escaped. Takalo coordinated with him where to meet him and they both escaped from the site.