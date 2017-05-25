Video saves haredi demonstrator, starts probe of police

The Jerusalem Magistrates Court acquitted, Thursday afternoon, a haredi-religious Jew who had been accused of slugging a female police officer in the back and kicking her during a demonstration in March. The alleged victim and four male officers testified that the male officers had to rescue her from the defendant.

A video of the incident showed that the only contact between the defendant and the female officer was that he pushed her hand before she brought him to the ground and the other officers stepped in, hitting the defendant en route to arresting him. The court ordered a copy of the ruling be sent to the department for investigating police officers.