Settling the Galilee and the Negev - the latest Zionism

Chairman Danny Atar of the Keren Kayemet Leyisrael-Jewish National Fund told a conference of pre-military preparatory academies on Thursday, "The pre-military preparatory programs express the three elements of Zionism: education, security and settlement, and there is no doubt that the best of the youth is in the pre-military preparatory programs.

"I would like all those 30,000 graduates to go to settle in the Galilee and the Negev. Think what would happen if in every development town you would settle down, set up a family and make a living. The concentration of settlement in the center is an ecological disaster and a serious problem for the state. Settling the Galilee and the Negev is the latest Zionism."