Evidence presented in Histadrut election petition

Tel Aviv District Court Judge Eitan Orenstein is currently discussing Member of Knesset Shelly Yechimovich's petition against the continued counting of votes in the Histadrut Labor Federation elections, where she is challenging incumbent chairman Avi Nissenkorn, due to alleged irregularities.

During the hearing, Yechimovich and her attorney presented what they claimed to be evidence of the irregularities, including ballots that were numbered so as to be traceable to the voter and ballot boxes that were closed in a way that allowed them to be opened on the way to the counting center.