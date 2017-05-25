Doctors at Rambam Hospital in Haifa have pronounced the death of a man who was found unconscious Thursday morning on Hahashmonaim Street in the Haifa suburb of Kiryat Motzkin.
Police say there is no suspicion of foul play at this time.
News BriefsIyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17
Man found on Kiryat Motzkin street dies in hospital
