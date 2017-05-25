Two more suspects have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in Monday night's fatal Manchester bombing.
British police have arrested eight suspects so far. That does not include a detainee who was released on Wednesday.
News BriefsIyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17
2 more arrests in connection with Manchester attack
