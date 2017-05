Sheldon Adelson is giving testimony at the offices of the police's Lahav 433 national crimes and fraud unit on the subject of investigations involving Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Adelson's free-of-charge Yisrael Hayom newspaper is supportive of Netanyahu. In one of the cases, Netanyahu is alleged to have sought favorable coverage from the Yediot Ahronot daily in exchange for reducing the financial impact of Yisrael Hayom on Yediot.