11:38 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Probation for banging prisoner's head against the wall An officer at "Prison 4" (officially the Confinement Base 394 military prison in the military police compound in Tzrifin) has been sentenced to 10 days probation after using harsh violence against an imprisoned haredi young man. A complaint to the Police Investigative Department, filed by the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel, further alleges that the officer and other soldiers in the facility expressed contempt for the religious sensitivity of the victims, such as denying access to holy books and tefillin.