The Ministry of Environmental Protection's "Clean Beach" index for May 11-24 indicates that 57.6 percent of the surveyed beaches were rated "clean" to "very clean", compared with 60 percent in the last period and 37.1 percent in the same period last year.

The cleanest authorities in the index are Eilat, Ashdod, Beer Tuvia, Jisr al-Zarqa and Bat Yam. The dirtiest authority is Gan Raveh.