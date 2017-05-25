Suit: Equality for religious athletes

Supreme Court Justice Uri Shoham has demanded that Minister of Culture and Sports Miri Regev and the swimming, shooting and gymnastics associations to respond within 24 hours to a suit filed on Wednesday by the "Shabbat Team" organization, demanding that Sabbath-observant athletes be given alternative alternatives to Saturday's sports competitions. The suit said that Regev and the associations have not responded to the organization's direct requests in a substantive way.

Although there has been an improvement in recent years, with quite a few competitions taking place on weekdays, most of the finals are held during the Sabbath. Shabbat Team said, "The organization does not intend to postpone competitions in a sweeping manner, but to allow those young athletes who train five and six days a week for years to compete in official competitions of the unions to which they belong like the rest of the athletes."