Rare photos from 1967 Jerusalem on display at city hall

To honor Jerusalem Day and 50 years since the reunification of Jerusalem and the Six Day War, the Keren Kayemet Le’Israel-Jewish National Fund has opened its archives and is presenting rare photos of Jerusalem from 1967 by KKL-JNF photographers in a giant five-bytwo-meter format on the walls of the Jerusalem Municipality in Safra Square from now until June 11th.

The exhibition portrays unique moments from those early days, weeks and months after the city was reunited. Many focus on the Western Wall: the first wedding at the site; prayers there prior to the creation of the now-familiar large Western Wall plaza; soldiers dancing the hora beside the wall; and prayers at the Kotel before Tisha B’Av. Forgotten scenes of the ruined Jewish Quarter will also be on view.