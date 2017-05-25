10:17 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 2,000-year-old evidence from last Jerusalem battle On the occasion of Jerusalem Day and the jubilee celebrations commemorating the reunification of the city, the Israel Antiquities Authority and the Nature and Parks Authority are unveiling evidence from 2,000 year ago of the battle of Jerusalem on the eve of the destruction of the Second Temple, at the City of David in the Jerusalem Walls National Park. Arrowheads and stone ballista balls were discovered on the main street that ascended from the city’s gates and the Pool of Siloam to the Temple, which was excavated in recent years with funding provided by the City of David Society (Elad). Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs