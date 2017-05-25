The detention of crime figure Asi Aboutboul was extended 12 day on Thursday morning by the Rishon Letzion Magistrates Court.
10:02
Reported
News BriefsIyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17
Asi Aboutboul's remand extended 12 days
The detention of crime figure Asi Aboutboul was extended 12 day on Thursday morning by the Rishon Letzion Magistrates Court.
It was disclosed that Aboutboul was arrested for involvement in the murder of attorney Yoram Hacham in 2008.
