  Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17

Motorcyclist killed by truck in Tel Aviv

A motorcyclist about the age of 50 has died of injuries suffered when he was hit by a truck on Raoul Wallenberg Street in Tel Aviv.

The Magen David Adom emergency service pronounced him dead at the scene.

