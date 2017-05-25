A motorcyclist about the age of 50 has died of injuries suffered when he was hit by a truck on Raoul Wallenberg Street in Tel Aviv.
The Magen David Adom emergency service pronounced him dead at the scene.
|
09:54
Reported
News BriefsIyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17
Motorcyclist killed by truck in Tel Aviv
A motorcyclist about the age of 50 has died of injuries suffered when he was hit by a truck on Raoul Wallenberg Street in Tel Aviv.
The Magen David Adom emergency service pronounced him dead at the scene.
Last Briefs