From Monday: Any taxi can pick up Ben-Gurion passengers

Director General Yaakov Ganot of the Israel Airports Authority announced that as of Monday, every registered taxi in Israel will be able to collect passengers from Ben-Gurion Airport after registering and complying with the authority's general supervision conditions until further notice. Hadar Lod taxis will conclude their contract with the Israel Airports Authority next week.

Passenger service will also be provided through the application registered in Israel after registration according to the rules followed at the airport. The authority will provide the public with a free bus system at peak hours when there are no taxis.