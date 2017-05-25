Grant to draft dodger: $100 a day

After months of clashes between extremist factions in the haredi-religious sector and the Israel Defense Forces, one of two factions of the Satmar anti-Zionist hasidic movement in the United States is launching a "grant for the haredi deserter". Under the initiative, 100 dollars will be paid for every day a haredi is forced to sit in Israeli prison for not being inducted into the IDF.

According to Satmar sources, Avraham Tzvi Friedman, a member of the Eda Haredit haredi community who lives in Beit Shemesh, is entitled to a $7,400 grant for his 74-day prison sentence.