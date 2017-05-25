Jordan: Hatikva on the Temple Mount a 'blatant attack'

The Jordanian government strongly condemned what it called "the blatant Israeli attack" following the singing of Hatikva, Israel's national anthem, on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City during Wednesday's observance of Jerusalem Day, according to Yediot Ahronot.

Despite the detention of 15 Jews who had bowed down, an official Jordanian government announcement said, "The Jordanian government imposes on the government of Israel, as the occupying power, responsibility for harming the Al-Aqsa Mosque and encouraging the settlers to defile the mosque's plazas, and the responsibility for not stopping the calls of incitement by some members of the Israeli government and Knesset members which caused the storming of the extremists."