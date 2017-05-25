Litzman : Hadassah doctors will agree to guidelines

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, who intervened in the crisis of the Hemato-Oncology Department at Hadassah Hospital, said on Thursday that he has received a message from striking doctors that they would agree to new guidelines.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, Litzman said, "I have received a response from doctors, in which I heard they are ready in principle. I am not offering any more proposals." He said the question now is if the doctors are serious or if they'll continue to strike. He said the department for children with cancer will be separated from that of adults.