08:09 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Bomber wanted to avenge the killing of Syrian children The sister of Salman Abedi, the terrorist who carried out Monday night's suicide bombing in Manchester, has told the Wall Street Journal that he wanted revenge for the killing of Muslim children in Syria.



Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs