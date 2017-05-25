Seized: 7 vehicles used to transport illegals

The Israel Defense Forces forces and Border Police carried out an operation Wednesday evening in the Hevron Hills Palestinian Authority village of Yatta, the launching point for terrorists who carried out the shooting attack at the Sharona Market in Tel Aviv a year ago.

Seven vehicles which were used to transport illegals from the PA were seized. PA residents without permits to be outside the PA have often been involved in terror attacks. The operation was part of the "expanded counterterrorist approach" in which IDF forces operate to damage infrastructures that support terrorism.