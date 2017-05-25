Senior PA official: Trump proposed reversing the order

A senior official in Ramallah has told the Yisrael Hayom newspaper that during Tuesday's one-on-one meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas Bethlehem, Trump informed Abu-Mazen that he intended to lead a political process that would be based mainly on the Saudi peace initiative.

The official said that Trump told Abbas that the political plan he is formulating will be based on promoting a comprehensive regional plan, within the framework of the Arab peace initiative first, and only after that an interim agreement, in which the parties will discuss ways to reach a permanent agreement that will allow the establishment of a Palestinian Authority state.