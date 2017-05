07:37 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Orthodox Jewish paramedic sues NY hospital over no-skirts policy Read more Paramedic observant of Jewish dictates regarding dress is suing a New York hospital for discrimination for not allowing her to wear skirts. ► ◄ Last Briefs