07:28 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Britain: Manchester suspect released British police have unconditionally released a woman arrested last night on suspicion of involvement in Monday night's Manchester bombing. Six other suspects have been arrested in the course of the investigation. ► ◄ Last Briefs