British police have unconditionally released a woman arrested last night on suspicion of involvement in Monday night's Manchester bombing.
Six other suspects have been arrested in the course of the investigation.
|
07:28
Reported
News BriefsIyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17
Britain: Manchester suspect released
