07:19 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Saudi king offers Britain anti-terror assistance Saudi King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz called British Prime Minister Theresa May following the suicide bombing in Manchester and told her that "all our means to fight terrorism are at your disposal."



Twenty-two people were killed and 59 wounded in the explosion at a Monday-evening concert.