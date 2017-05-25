07:16
Reported

News Briefs

  Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17

Syria: 16 civilians killed in coalition attack on Raqqa

Sixteen civilians were killed in an attack by the international coalition against the Da'as Al-Raqqa organization in northern Syria.

Raqqa is considered the "capital city" of the Islamic State terror movement in Syria.

Last Briefs