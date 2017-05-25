Sixteen civilians were killed in an attack by the international coalition against the Da'as Al-Raqqa organization in northern Syria.
Raqqa is considered the "capital city" of the Islamic State terror movement in Syria.
Syria: 16 civilians killed in coalition attack on Raqqa
