The father of the suicide bomber who killed 22 concert-goers in an attack in Manchester told Reuters in the Libyan capital on Wednesday that he had last spoken to his son some five days ago, by phone, and "everything was normal."

Ramadan Abedi, who was detained by a Tripoli counterterrorism force during the interview, told the news agency his son Salman had told his family that he was heading on pilgrimage to Mecca.