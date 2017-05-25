03:43 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 Iyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17 British police arrest seventh suspect in relation to Manchester attack British police on Wednesday night arrested a seventh suspect in relation to the terror attack at Manchester Arena. Greater Manchester Police said the man was arrested in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. ► ◄ Last Briefs