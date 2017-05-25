British police on Wednesday night arrested a seventh suspect in relation to the terror attack at Manchester Arena.
Greater Manchester Police said the man was arrested in Nuneaton, Warwickshire.
News Briefs 25/05/17
British police arrest seventh suspect in relation to Manchester attack
