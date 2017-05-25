A sixth person was arrested in the UK on Wednesday evening over Monday's bombing at Manchester Arena, the BBC reported.
Police said they had arrested a woman after an armed raid at a block of flats in Blackley, north Manchester.
News BriefsIyar 29, 5777 , 25/05/17
Sixth suspect arrested in connection with Manchester attack
