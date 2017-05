Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu vowed on Wednesday to keep Jerusalem united, as he spoke at Jerusalem Day celebrations at the Mercaz Harav Yeshiva in the capital.

“I have a deep obligation to continue to maintain a united Jerusalem, to protect the Western Wall, the Temple Mount and all the holy sites of Israel. Jerusalem will not return to being Aelia Capitolina, and Jerusalem will not go back to being a divided city like it was after 1948,” he said.

