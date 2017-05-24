A district court on Wednesday evening ordered to stop the counting of votes in the elections for the head of the Histadrut labor federation.
The ruling came following an appeal by MK Shelly Yechimovich.
23:10
Reported
Iyar 28, 5777 , 24/05/17
Court stops vote counting in Histadrut elections
