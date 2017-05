20:28 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5777 , 24/05/17 Iyar 28, 5777 , 24/05/17 Yachimovitch claims foul play in Histadrut elections Read more MK Shelly Yachimovich has petitioned the court to issue a restraining order over the vote counting procedure ,claiming faulty ballot boxes. ► ◄ Last Briefs