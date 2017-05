19:55 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5777 , 24/05/17 Iyar 28, 5777 , 24/05/17 3 paratroopers from famed Kotel photo return 50 years later Read more 3 IDF soldiers from famous photo from Western Wall return to holy site on 50th anniversary of victory. 'As exciting as the first time.' ► ◄ Last Briefs