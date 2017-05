17:23 Reported News Briefs Iyar 28, 5777 , 24/05/17 Iyar 28, 5777 , 24/05/17 Rabbi of Mitzpe Ramon killed in car accident The rabbi of Mitzpe Ramon, Rabbi Daniel Bar Moha, was killed in a road accident in Gedera Wednesday morning. He was 63 years old at his death. ► ◄ Last Briefs